American Chamber of Commerce goes virtual for events

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) announced Tue. that it will replace with virtual events the lunches scheduled within the “2020 Candidate Cycle” which it planned to carry out with the candidates for the presidency of the Republic of the main political parties.

The change of format in the lunches for the “Candidate Cycle” is framed within the prudence that is required before the arrival of COVID-19, following the best practices recommended by the World Health Organization, the headquarters of the entities that we represent and the American Embassy.

“Given the conjuncture that has occurred in the country with the presence of COVID-19, at AMCHAMDR we are concerned with guaranteeing the collective health and physical integrity of our membership and collaborators. Therefore, we resort to technology to provide our audience with an innovative experience through virtual events,” said Chamber executive vice president William Malamud.