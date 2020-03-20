Dominican freight ports operate ‘absolutely normal’

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority, the Association of Shippers of the Dominican Republic, the National Export Free Zones Council, the Customs Directorate and Port Security on Thur. said the import and export operations are proceeding with absolute normality in all the ports of the Dominican Republic.

They said that all the pertinent precautionary and care measures have been taken among their employees and related parties, to guarantee compliance with the protocol issued by the Public Health Ministry to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“Cruise ship operations are those that were suspended at the port level, but in no case cargo operations, in that order we reiterate that the maritime – port sector will continue to work in a coordinated manner between public-private entities, to ensure that operations are not interrupted, at the same time seeking the well-being of employees, clients and the general public.”