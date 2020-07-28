Constructora Bisonó shows confidence in the DR, despite pandemic

Company invested more than RD $ 1 billion in a project of 14 towers and 168 apartments. Innovation. Paseo del Carmen, a new real estate project in Santo Domingo.

SANTO DOMINGO .- Facing the housing deficit that is registered in the country and the long period of time that families have to stay at home, the demand for comfortable homes, or with an extension of more than 182 square meters is sharpening.

Along with this demand, the need to live in quiet, easily accessible spaces and other facilities that save time when mobilizing or acquiring services increases.

Faced with this need, Constructora Bisonó is advancing the construction of six 14-level towers, with 168 new apartments in the Paseo del Carmen Towers in the distinctive Serrallés sector.

These towers have two apartments per floor and two elevators per tower, parking spaces with a capacity of two or three parking units per apartment, visitor parking, and exclusive areas for drivers, explained Juan Antonio Bisonó, vice president of the aforementioned company.

“These are apartments with two and three rooms, ranging from 145 to 182 square meters, study room that can be converted into another room,” said the executive.

He also pointed out that it has different social areas, such as gyms, multipurpose rooms, gazebos, covered children’s areas, terraces with BBQ and bar, a walking track, and a large green area.

Investment in quality

This project meant an estimated investment of more than 1,000 million pesos for Constructora Bisonó, a company that they estimate will deliver the initial stage in the first quarter of 2021.

The estimated cost of these units ranges from US $ 208 thousand dollars onwards, depending on the level at which the customer decides, and between 60 and 70% of the units are already sold.

“The architectural concept is based on a spacious environment with the main attraction of green areas, which have approximately 1,400 square meters and gardens that emphasize the completion, distribution, and quality of the products,” he said.

Likewise, she indicated that it exhibits a first-class finish with marble floors and bathrooms, modular kitchens, engineered doors, and imported granite top.

Advantage

In addition to the credibility that this company has, those interested can access the mortgage loan facilities in all banks and savings associations.

In addition to these advantages, the owners will have three exclusive entrances, among which are Jacinto Mañon street, the Gómez de Cova Filomena, plus private access from John F. Kennedy avenue.

On the other hand, he indicated that the construction sector has the potential to reactivate the economy from the crisis.

450 Jobs

The number of direct jobs generated by this project during the initial construction period.