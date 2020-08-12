Dominican Republic extends social aid programs until Dec.

Santo Domingo.- Henceforth, the social aid programs that the current Government executes to counteract the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable families such as Comer es Primero, ILAE (Incentive for School Attendance); the gas bonus and the electricity bonus will be extended until the end of the year by the economic authorities headed by President-elect Luis Abinader.

The FASE and Pa´ Ti programs will continue, although it will be the new president who will inform in his inauguration speech as the new constitutional president if they will keep the same names.

The new Minister of the Economy, Miguel Ceara told Listín Diario that Abinader’s Government will maintain all social assistance programs until December, because its promise has been that no one will die from lack of health care and lack of a livelihood.

“It is, said the incoming official, to close the gap, the difference between the income of an average family of four and the average income, which is RD $ 7,000 (US$400).”