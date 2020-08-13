Pompeo to meet with new Dominican leader

Santo Domingo.- United States president, Donald Trump, on Wed. announced that Washington’s delegation that will attend the presidential inaugural of Luis Abinader next Sunday, will be headed by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who will meet with the President.

The announcement published on the White House website says that in addition to Pompeo, ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Robin S. Bernstein, and the acting undersecretary of the State Department’s Office for the Western Hemisphere affairs, Michael G Kozak.

Meeting with Abinader

A note from the State Dept. says: “during his visit to Santo Domingo, the Secretary will meet with President Abinader to discuss opportunities to strengthen our alliance and focus on promoting transparency, democracy and security in the region.”

It adds that “together we will surmount the challenges of the pandemic and reactivate our economies.”