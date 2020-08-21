Confidence and investment climate improve in Dominican Republic

Confidence in the current environment and industrialists’ prospects improves in the evaluation of indicators in the April-June 2020 quarter compared to the first quarter of January-March. However, the numbers are below the results obtained at the end of 2019.

The Business Climate Index (ICE) increased in the April-June 2020 quarter, from 38.1 in the January-March 2020 quarter to 44.0 in the last quarter. This index measures entrepreneurs’ perceptions about the environment in which they carry out their business, establishing the extent to which they feel more or less optimistic.

The Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) went from 40.3 in January-March 2020 to 49.8 in the quarter April-June 2020. It measures the perceptions that industrialists have regarding the behavior of sales, production, and inventories in the industries, thus indicating the existing probabilities of industrialists increasing or decreasing their production in the short term. Both indices are produced by the Association of Industries (AIRD).