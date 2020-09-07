Tax on medical materials, equipment is temporarily lifted

Santo Domingo.- The Internal Taxes Directorate (DGII) on Fri. announced the extension until October 18 of this year of the suspension of the ITBIS (VAT) Tax on medical materials and equipment.

According to the statement, the temporary suspension of this tax in the transfer of the local market is established in notice 47-20 published on April 14, 2020.

It indicates that it is a transitory provision, instructed by the Ministry of Finance through communication MH-2020-019748, dated September 4, 2020, based on Decree No. 430-20.\

The decree was issued by the Executive Branch on September 1, 2020, which declares the national territory in a State of Emergency for a period of 45 days due to the coronavirus.