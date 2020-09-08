Costa Cruises resumes its activity after the stoppage due to the pandemic

Rome Italy

The Italian company Costa Cruises has resumed its activity after a five-month lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, although at the moment it will only offer itineraries in Italy and for residents of the country.

The company explained this Tuesday in a note that it began to operate one of its ships last Sunday and that until the end of the year it plans to recover several of its vessels, in which it will apply security protocols, such as constant cleaning of the facilities, the disposal of hydroalcoholic gels and the establishment of zones with self-service clinical thermometers.

Passengers will take their temperature before boarding, complete a health form and undergo a rapid antigenic test, and in cases where there is suspicion of a possible case of coronavirus, they will have to perform another molecular one.

The crew will also undergo molecular testing and quarantine for 14 days before each trip, and a nasopharyngeal test will be performed once a month.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the paralysis of the activity of cruise companies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will cost the industry globally around US $ 50,000 million and will cause the loss of 334,000 jobs.