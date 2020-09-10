Dominican Gov. OKs 1,195 passenger and cargo flights

Santo Domingo.- Civil Aviation Board (JAC) president José Marte, led the first Ordinary Meeting on issues related to air transport, renewal of permits and authorizations for commercial and cargo flights to and from the Dominican Republic.

The JAC authorized a program of 1,195 charter flights, of which 187 correspond to passengers and 1,008 to cargo flights.

It also activated the Commission for the Review of Air Service Agreements, as a way to reactivate the economy and contribute to spur the Dominican tourism sector.

Also approved was a special permit for Air Canada to operate 28 cargo flights from August 2 to December 21, 2020 on the Montreal / Miami / Punta Cana / Montreal route.