On pandemic: constructions plunge 19.5% in 1st half

Santo Domingo.- The pandemic sparked a 19.5% plunge in the construction sector during the first half, being the second activity, only behind hotels, bars and restaurants, which posted the greatest collapse, according to the Central Bank’s latest report on the economy.

For the president of the Dominican Confederation of Small and Medium Construction Companies (Copymecon), Eliseo Cristopher, although he does not refute the indicators, affirms that they do not represent the real situation that MSMEs in the sector are suffering.

“At the national level, the construction sector has really had a huge decline. The sector is very depressed. The issue of the pandemic has affected us a lot, it has hit us very hard,” said Cristopher.

He said that a part of the small and medium-sized construction companies has gone bankrupt, as a result of the effects of the coronavirus on the sector.

The business leader said that in May and June the sector was “activated a lot” but noted that it was due to public construction, which was stopped after the May 16 elections.