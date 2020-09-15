Are you unemployed? The Dominican Ministry of Labor has several vacancies and will be receiving resumes

The Ministry of Labor, through the National Employment Service (SENAE), invites interested persons to deposit their curriculum vitae on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of this month, from 8:00, am to 3:00 pm, to the Auditorium of the Antonio Guzmán Fernández Building (Huacalito), located on Estrella Sadhalá Avenue, corner of February 27, Santiago de los Caballeros.

Those interested may choose the following vacancies: assembly workers, forklift operators, quality auditor, warehouse assistant, and industrial engineer.

Requirements to be chosen for the position of assembly operators: bachelor’s degree or approved eighth grade, availability for shift B and weekends, for the position of forklift operator, it must be a bachelor’s degree, driver’s license, proven and demonstrable experience, like the first vacancy, you will work weekends and shift B.

Meanwhile, the quality auditor must be a bachelor or university student, experience as an auditor, in the same way, he will work weekends and in turbo B. The candidate for the warehouse assistant vacancy must be a bachelor, have experience in the position, and have availability for weekends. Finally, the industrial engineer must have a university degree, command of advanced English, experience in the area, and immediate availability.

A press document from the Department of Public Relations and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labor highlights the need to go to deposit your documents with a mask, as a measure to prevent the coronavirus.