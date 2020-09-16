Industrialists: high tolls keep the beltways empty

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president, Circe Almánzar on Wed. said to get more vehicles to circulate through the Santiago and Santo Domingo beltways, the authorities must lower the tolls by 50% for trucks.

“We project that this would increase circulation and traffic on the beltway by 65%. And it would decongest traffic through the capital and the city of Santiago.”

She said the industrialists are proposing that the price for trucks be lowered to 200 pesos in each span.

“We have to find a way to drive a change in the beltways, so that the tolls reach the level of profitability. We don’t gain anything by having a high toll road and nobody using it. Meanwhile, we (still) have the trucks in town.”