INESPRE pays Barahona, Dominican Republic banana producers in record time

In record time, the Price Stabilization Institute (INESPRE) delivered two checks for more than 3 million pesos to Barahona banana producers affected by storm Laura’s passage. Their crops are marketed through the mobile warehouses of the institution.

The resources were delivered by the director of Inespre, Iván Hernández Guzmán, to the project manager of the Cooperativa de Servicios Múltiples, Technical Assistance and Training (COOPSEMATEC), César Augusto Céspedes, who represents the producers in the area.

During the delivery, Hernández Guzmán reiterated the institution he directs to support the national producer with the purchase and marketing of their products and quick payment to them, a rare practice in other administrations.

He added that the producer and the consumer have benefited from this program since we have allowed them to buy only 7 pesos per unit. While Cesar Augusto Céspedes, the cooperative manager, thanked the President of the Republic and Inespre for helping them when the plantations were affected by the natural phenomenon.

The director of Inespre said that in the next few hours, they would deliver another check for more than a million pesos to the Cooperative, as mentioned above (COOPSEMATEC).

In the act of delivery of the resources to the banana producers, the director of INESPRE, the directors of Finance and Marketing of the institution, Víctor Peralta and Richard Mercedes, respectively, accompanied.