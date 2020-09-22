Ministry of Labor issues a resolution to reactivate the tourism sector and preserve jobs

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Labor released resolution 18-2020 this morning, which was agreed with the Ministry of Tourism and the labor sectors, to facilitate companies’ reactivation in the tourism sector.

The resolution, which was released at a press conference with the presence of the Ministers of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, and Tourism, David Collado, urges employers and workers to reach agreements to make working hours more flexible. The resolution further seeks to respect the workers’ rights regarding the minimum wage and the workload.

Likewise, it is suggested to the employers ‘and workers’ unions to create programs that allow implementing “a fence or occupational health bubble, so that workers can stay as long as possible in the company facilities.”

The resolution urges employers to carry out PRC tests on workers before entering their work and to create a prevention program to avoid possible infections within tourist facilities.

The new regulation insists on taking isolation measures with vulnerable workers (over 60 years of age and those with chronic diseases and risk conditions) and suggests continuing to implement teleworking and any other modality that is agreed upon by mutual agreement.

Another measure provided by the resolution is that the General Directorate of Industrial Hygiene and Safety of the Ministry of Labor certifies that companies in the tourism sector comply with the protocol’s recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministers of Labor and Tourism informed the representatives of the communication media that the resolution reflects the consensus reached in the Labor Advisory Council meeting framework on September 11 of this year.