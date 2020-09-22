Thursday, “Day of Las Mercedes”, no work

The Ministry of Labor reiterates to the country’s entire business and working community that Thursday, September 24, “Day of the Mercedes,” is a holiday.

Through a statement, the institution explains that the working class must return to their daily work on Friday 25 of the same month, as established by Law 139-97, taking into account the application of holidays.

It indicates that the celebration of these dates, following what is established by Dominican legislation, must be applied in all countries’ establishments.

It highlights that in companies that must remain open to the public by their nature, workers must receive additional remuneration per the provisions of the Labor Code.