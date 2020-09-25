Exports from free zones fell 9.33% in 1st half

Santo Domingo.- Exports from the free zones show fell 9.33% between January-July 2020 when compared to the same period of 2019. In the first half, exports from the sector reached US$3.1 billion.

According to the Trade Magazine published by Customs, 47.32% of these exports correspond to consumer goods, 37.73% to capital goods and the remaining 14.95% to raw materials.

Consumer goods exports fell -US$467.58 million between January and July 2020, from US$1.95 billion in 2019 to US$1.5 billion in 2020.

Likewise, capital goods posted a positive absolute variation of US$144.7 million when placed at US$1.2 billion during the first half of 2020, when in 2019 it was US$1.1 billion.

Raw material exports went from US$468.34 million between January-July 2019 to US$468.7 million, an absolute variation of US$0.36 million in the same period of 2020.