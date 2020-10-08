Dominican Gov. announces 5G push

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government on Wed. announced the start of a reorganization of radio spectrum to promote broadband internet, wireless connectivity technology (5G) and the implementation by 2022 of Terrestrial Digital Television (DTT).

President Luis Abinader declared that having the airwaves spectrum is a fundamental need of the Dominican State.

“For these purposes, we have initiated these contacts to facilitate this broadband and carry out a tender.”

Abinader said the tender was scheduled for January next year, in which the participation of local telecoms and also international firms is expected.