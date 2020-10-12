Dominican exports climb 3.1% to US$891.9M in Sept.

Santo Domingo.- Dominican exports rose 3.1% year-on-year in September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, ProDominicana reported Sun.

ProDominicana executive director Biviana Riveiro said exports reached US$891.9 million in that month.

Official statistics show that September is the second month to record growth in exports, after the country entered a state of emergency due to the crisis unleashed by COVID-19.

In addition to announcing the export figures for September, Riveiro expressed her desire to “enthusiastically continue with actions that promote the growth of Dominican exports and allow greater stability.”