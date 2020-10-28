The South will have a US$28M industrial-logistics park

San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader headed on Wed. groundbreaking for the Global Industrial Logistics Park, to be built at a cost of US$28 million.

This industrial park will be located in Nigua, San Cristóbal (south) and will be in charge of the Global company. It also seeks to provide about 10,000 direct jobs in the area.

“It is an industrial park and services dedicated to the development, construction and leasing of industrial warehouses for the establishment of free zone companies, oriented to manufacturing processes,” local media report.

The park aims to attract foreign companies focused on manufacturing activities with technological content, especially in the manufacture of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment and electronic components.

Company president Luis López, said Global shares the president’s idea that it is time to invest in the country.