Central Bank: Barclays is bullish on the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic said Tuesday that various investment banks of international prestige continue to give a highly positive assessment to the Dominican Republic, amid the delicate evolution of the pandemic at a global level.

It indicates that, in its most recent report published on September 23, Barclays highlights that the recent issue of a Dominican sovereign bond in global markets for US$3.8 billion was a “successful transaction that exceeded expectations.”

In addition, that the country continues to give constructive signals to investors, giving the Dominican Republic a favorable evaluation as an investment destination. This perception is manifested in a lower urgency of external financing, as well as in the recent sample of recovery of economic activity, which stands out as “relatively fast” compared to other countries in the region, such as Costa Rica, El Salvador and Jamaica. .