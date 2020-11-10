The ferry restarted its operations today with trips between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

This marks the beginning of the arrival of cruise ships to the country.

Punta Caucedo, DR

As of today, the entry of cruise ships to Dominican territory began with the arrival of the Caribbean Ferries line, which travels between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The information was offered by the director of the Dominican Port Authority, Jean Luis Rodriguez, who added that it is expected that starting in 2021 the country will begin to receive other cruise ships although this will also depend on the lines and tourists.

“That is an issue that does not depend directly on the country. They can arrive tomorrow if they wish. It is a subject directly of the lines of cruises, but we are hoped that at the beginning of January or February we can receive the first tourists of cruises,” assured Rodriguez.

The official spoke during the opening ceremony of the expansion of the port DP World Caucedo, adding that this is a model port and that the Government has the expectation that other ports will also expand.

The restriction on the entry of cruise ships to the Dominican Republic, implemented as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), was lifted on October 31.