President Abinader: economic recovery and sustainability are two of the government’s top priorities

San Francisco de Macorís – President Luis Abinader stressed this Friday that economic recovery and sustainability are two of the pillars that the government he leads has as its top priorities.

At the beginning of the construction of a biomass plant at the Nestle factory in San Francisco de Macoris, the governor spoke at the beginning of constructing a biomass plant, where he was invited.

Abinader was received by Pablo Wiechers, head of Nestlé’s market for the Latin Caribbean region, who stated that they would contribute to the national economy’s relaunching by investing 70 million dollars between 2020 and 2023.

The president started this Friday an expansive work schedule in this municipality that extends until tomorrow.

“There can be no economic recovery without investment, but there can be no investment if a climate of long-term sustainability is not fostered,” he said.

He said that all the investments supported in recent months by the government respond to standard patterns, such as supporting today: economic recovery, quality jobs, and long-term sustainability.

Abinader further noted that this private plant includes $4.5 million in capital investments to promote clean energy that contributes to achieving carbon footprint neutrality.

Also included is a plan of 5 million dollars in expanding their installed capacity to supply the local market and exports.

He said there would be significant investments behind the construction of their brands and their packaging materials to accelerate their commitment to making all packaging materials recyclable by 2025.

“This company’s commitment to a green and economically sustainable future is a reason for support from the Dominican government,” he said.

He valued the commitment to continue the support that, for more than 50 years, Nestlé has provided to the national dairy sector.

Among the contributions that it consolidates, the president cited the development plans for professional farmers, focusing on promoting a new generation of young producers.

Likewise, plans to improve milk quality, promote agricultural practices with zero impact on the environment, protecting soil, water, grazing systems, biodiversity, C02, and climate change.

“The future looks better thanks to your work and commitment. And the government will not fail to help them,” Abinader said.

Participating in the activity were the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor (Ito) Bisonó, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.

In addition, Monsignor Fausto Ramón Mejía Vallejo, Bishop Diocese of San Francisco de Macorís and the Swiss Ambassador, Urs Robert Schneider.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz; the administrator of the Banco Agrícola, Fernando Durán; the administrator of Edenorte, Andrés Cueto; the senator of the Duarte province, Franklin Romero; the provincial governor, Ana Xiomara Cortés and the municipal mayor, Siquio Ng de la Rosa.

Private Investment

Pablo Wiechers, Nestlé’s Market Manager for the Latin Caribbean region, said that this investment would continue to promote the use of clean energy. He explained that the biomass boiler would use wood and other materials to stop using fossil fuels and incinerate its waste.

He said that the company reaffirmed its commitment to reviving the Dominican economy by developing its local supply chain of vegetables and spices such as oregano, turmeric, onions.

He informed that they support 1,144 farmers with fresh milk for an annual amount of 36 million liters.

In addition to San Francisco de Macoris, Nestlé Dominicana has a factory in San Cristobal.

Productivity and jobs

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, valued that the Dominican industrial sector is one of the pillars for increasing productivity, competitiveness, and growth of our economy.

Bisonó said that they are working on a broad program that will allow them to advance to obtain the 600,000 jobs that the government of President Abinader has proposed.