Central Banker says the country will recover fast

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, said the country will be the one that will recover the fastest from the pandemic due to “its strong foundations and its proven capacity to resilience.”

Valdez spoke during a dissertation in the framework of a cycle of videoconferences on Central America and the Caribbean organized by Bank of America Securities, aimed at managers of major banks and investment funds worldwide.

During his virtual address, Valdez reviewed the implementation of monetary measures to face the impact of COVID-19 and offered information on the prospects for the Dominican Republic.