The Government will start paying double wages from December 1st

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader ordered the delivery of salary # 13 or double salary as of December 1 for 18.9 billion pesos.

The announcement was made by the National Treasurer, Catalino Correa Hiciano, who said that he was authorized by Abinader to provide the information on the Christmas salary delivery from that date so that the families of public servants can plan their financial budget with time.

Correa Hiciano explained that 15.5 billion would be for the payment of central government servants, and 3.4 billion correspond to decentralized and autonomous non-financial institutions and other organizations.

“We are very aware that with this high expenditure of resources on the part of the Government, they will continue with the reactivation of the economy of the commercial sector,” he said.

In the case of municipalities, he indicated that they have a different treatment by the councils having their budget.

He recalled that traditionally governments begin to deliver the Christmas salary from December 5. Still, it will be earlier motivated by the health situation that the country is experiencing due to the pandemic.