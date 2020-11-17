Dominican gov. saves RD$16B from ‘hidden payrolls’

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader assured last night that in the first 90 days of his administration, the State has saved around RD $16 billion by reducing superfluous expenses and cutting the “mini-payrolls,” or people who get a paycheck but don’t work.

His speech to render accounts for the first 100 days of management was different from the previous, and featured a scenario in which the president answered questions from citizens moving among them.

Due to the adoption of the economic guidelines in launch of the new free zone policy promoted by the government with the simplification of processes and procedures for the installation of new companies of this type in the country, including in La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís and las Americas.