The South’s first beltway will cost US$38.3M

Baní, Dominican Republic. – The Public Works Ministry on Thur. began the construction for the Baní beltway at a cost of RD$2.2 billion (US$38.3 million), “which will contribute to the economic, social and tourism development of the provinces of the South Region.”

Public Works Minister Deligne Ascención said the beltway is set to be completed before yearend 2021, “since it reinforces the guarantees that the Government is committed to the interests of the citizens, and that it will give continuity to the works that the Dominican population has demanded for many years.”

He guaranteed that the work will not stop due to a lack of resources, since the funds are contemplated in the 2021 Budget.

He added that the Baní beltway will be approximately 19.60 kilometers in length.