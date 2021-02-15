Dominican Central Bank: pressures on prices are transitory

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu, on Sun. said the pressures on prices are transitory and that towards the second half of the year inflation will hover around 4%.

Valdez Albizu expressed his concern to the representatives of the industrial sector about the inflationary trend, caused by the rise in international prices of raw materials such as flour, soy beans, corn, oil and also by the delayed impact of climatic phenomena.

“Additional measures of liquidity facilities are being evaluated that will be presented to the Monetary Board to further boost the productive sectors, which, together with several important works that have been announced by the central government, together with the participation of the private sector should significantly boost the economy for this year,” the official said in a statement.