Dominican Republic becomes top rice producer in Caribbean and Central America

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has emerged as the largest rice producer in the Caribbean and Central America, surpassing the combined output of the entire region, Agriculture Minister Francisco Oliverio Espaillat Bencosme announced during the official launch of the national rice harvest.

The minister highlighted that the country’s food supply is fully secured, with more than 5 million quintals of rice currently in storage, excluding ongoing production. He emphasized that rice remains a staple of the Dominican diet and a critical pillar of national food security and social stability.

Production data reflects strong agricultural performance. As of late March, farmers had planted approximately 1.4 million tareas, with early harvest yields exceeding 5.44 quintals of white rice per tarea. In 2025, total production reached 14.78 million quintals—equivalent to over one million metric tons of paddy rice—driven by increased mechanization, innovation, and improved farming practices.

Officials attribute this growth to effective agricultural policies and the commitment of local producers, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s leadership in regional rice production and strengthening its long-term food security strategy.