Dominican Republic external debt up nearly US$12 billion since 2022

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s external debt has climbed significantly, rising by US$11.86 billion between 2022 and February 2026 to reach US$48.21 billion, according to official public credit data. The increase represents a 32.6% growth over the period, reflecting a steady upward trend in the country’s international financial obligations.

Figures show that external debt stood at US$36.36 billion in 2022 and continued to grow year by year, reaching US$38.85 billion in 2023, US$40.74 billion in 2024, and closing 2025 at US$45.48 billion. So far in 2026, it has already increased by more than US$2.73 billion, highlighting continued borrowing pressures.

External debt now represents 74.5% of the Dominican Republic’s non-financial public sector debt and is equivalent to 49% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In local terms, this amounts to approximately RD$2.9 trillion, based on an exchange rate of RD$60.20 per dollar.

The growing debt burden underscores the scale of resources the government must allocate to meet its external commitments, directly impacting fiscal planning and the national budget. It also serves as a key indicator for investors and international organizations evaluating the country’s economic stability and debt sustainability.