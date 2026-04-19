More rain is coming: a trough will intensify downpours starting Thursday

Santo Domingo — Weather conditions will remain unstable over the next few days, with increased rainfall starting on Thursday due to a combination of a trough and the arrival of a humid air mass.

Meteorologist Cristopher Florian, from the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), pointed out that this system, along with the displacement of the trough towards the south and southeast, will cause an increase in atmospheric humidity.

“An increase in rainfall is expected, not only tomorrow (Thursday), but also on Friday, and in addition to the continued heavy rain and thunderstorms, there is also a probability of hail in mountainous areas,” he stated.

Rain will continue for the rest of the week

The outlook for Wednesday is similar. Florian indicated that rain will continue throughout the week, as the current trough will persist and another will join it, causing rain in different parts of the country.

Although no large accumulations of rain are expected, the meteorologist warned that the soils are saturated from recent rainfall, so alert levels remain in place.

According to the meteorologist, rain is expected to begin in the country’s interior in the early afternoon. Provinces such as Puerto Plata, Santiago, Espaillat, and Hermanas Mirabal could experience light to moderate rainfall starting around 1:00 p.m.

The specialist indicated that in the afternoon, around 5:00, rainfall is expected to intensify in provinces such as Santiago Rodríguez, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, and La Romana.

For Santo Domingo, an increase in cloud cover is expected around 6:00 pm, which could generate local downpours.