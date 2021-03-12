The Government freezes fuel prices for the second consecutive week

Premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 242.10 per gallon and regular gasoline at RD $ 228.50 per gallon, both maintaining their price.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) kept fuel prices unchanged for the week of March 13 to 19.

With the new MICM resolution, premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 242.10 per gallon and regular gasoline at RD $ 228.50 per gallon, both maintaining their price.

Meanwhile, regular diesel will be shipped to the public at RD $ 181.60 per gallon and optimal grade at 197.50 pesos per gallon, leaving its cost to the consumer unchanged.

Likewise, the Ministry reported that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) would be sold at RD $ 128.10 per gallon, the same price as the previous week.

It is the second consecutive week that the MICM has frozen the prices of all fuels.

The institution explained that had it not intervened, it would have been forced to increase more than 17 pesos per gallon regarding gasoline, more than 11 pesos in the case of LPG, and between 10 and 11 pesos if for regular and optimal diesel.