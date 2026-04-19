The government will build a 112-apartment complex for those affected by the rains in Puerto Plata.

Minister Paliza reports that 4,800 homes were affected and 3,200 have already received assistance; food was distributed, a mobile hospital was set up, and 2,190 families received a bonus of 7,000 pesos.

Puerto Plata – President Luis Abinader announced the construction of 112 apartments to relocate vulnerable families affected by the rains in Villa Montellano; he also ordered the immediate reconstruction of the bridge over the Camú River and visited the Los Ciruelos sector, where he oversaw assistance and support efforts for the affected families.

During a briefing on the work being done by the institutions involved in the areas affected by the rains, President Abinader reported that the Government maintains active coordination with national and local authorities to respond to impacted communities. This territory is the most affected not only in the province but in the entire country.

The president explained that there have also been impacts in areas such as Imbert and Yásica, where the Government has deployed assistance proportionally through the institutions that make up the Social Cabinet.

President Luis Abinader went to Puerto Plata.

The governor stated that the main objective is to restore normalcy as quickly as possible. However, he warned that, according to reports, there are still about 36 hours of rain left, especially in the western part of Puerto Plata, which keeps the response process ongoing.

In that context, he announced the intervention in key infrastructure, including the repair of roads and local paths already planned before the rains, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of at least 15 bridges throughout the province.

The head of state highlighted that these actions aim to reactivate economic activity in Puerto Plata, one of the most productive provinces in the country, and praised the collaboration among local authorities, neighborhood associations, religious sectors, and the central Government.

“We are working to bring normalcy back to all these communities as soon as possible,” the president said, while praising the coordination and joint effort of all sectors involved.

*Comprehensive aid and reconstruction plan for Villa Montellano*

For his part, the Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, reported that some 4,800 homes were affected by the storm. By the end of the day, approximately 3,200 households had already received direct assistance, primarily in the community of Cerezal.

He also reported that, as part of the immediate actions, the Government distributed raw and cooked food rations, ensuring coverage for all affected families. In addition, a mobile field hospital was set up to provide health services, as the hospital in Villa Montellano is temporarily out of service.

On the social front, the Supérate program activated an emergency bonus, through which 2,190 families received extraordinary financial support of 7,000 pesos to address basic needs amid the situation.

Regarding medium-term solutions, Minister Paliza announced that, at the instruction of President Abinader, a housing complex of 112 apartments has been built in Villa Montellano to relocate vulnerable families living near the Camú River, particularly in the Los Ciruelos sector. This project aims to provide safe, dignified, and resilient housing.

Construction has begun on the bridge over the Camú River, a key project for improving connectivity in the area. Meanwhile, a temporary crossing is expected to open next week, allowing traffic to continue to flow between Santiago and Puerto Plata via the tourist highway.

Regarding the economic impact, the Promipyme program assisted 284 small and medium-sized businesses affected by the rains. Of these, 150 have requested financing on favorable terms to replenish inventory and restart their operations.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to continue assisting the affected communities while advancing reconstruction efforts to restore normalcy to Villa Montellano as quickly as possible.

Oversees bridge construction

The president also ordered the reconstruction of the bridge over the Camú River as part of efforts to restore connectivity and ensure road safety in the affected area.

During his visit, Abinader verified the progress of the work and coordinated actions to expedite its execution, and it was reported that a temporary passage will be available next week to restore traffic and ensure connectivity between the affected communities.

Explore the area around the Los Ciruelos River and attend the “Close to You” social assistance event.

President Abinader immediately went to the Los Ciruelos community, where he toured the area around the river of the same name, which, due to the rains, overflowed and flooded dozens of surrounding homes, damaging belongings, appliances, and other household items.

Previously, she also participated in the “Close to You” day of inclusion, equity and social assistance, in which she reminded each family that the Government will always be by their side, supporting them and providing them with all the assistance that is required, but also that they work hard to find permanent solutions that prevent these events from repeatedly affecting the community.

“The Government’s responsibility is to care for its people, especially those most in need and those who have been affected. They don’t have to thank us for this because it is our obligation,” the president emphasized.

During this tour of critical points and outreach to affected families, the president reiterated that joint efforts among the central Government, local governments, churches, and neighborhood associations must be strengthened to keep the population prepared and prevent major disasters in situations like this.

Through the “Close to You” program organized by the Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep), dozens of families received direct government assistance, which on this occasion included food rations, dental and ophthalmological services, household goods, baby baskets for pregnant women with swimsuits, baby bottles, diapers, textiles, and other essential items.

Proppep Director Robert Polanco noted that all institutions have been supporting local authorities for the past two weeks to facilitate the return to normalcy in this community.

Present were the Ministers of Public Works, Eduardo Estrella; Education, Luis Miguel De Camps; Public Health, Víctor Atallah; Housing and Buildings, Víctor-Ito-Bisonó; Governor Claritza Rochtte Peralta; Senator Ginette Bournigal; the Mayor of Villa Montellano, Héctor Almonte; the Directors of the National Health Service (SNS), Julio Landron; Proppep, Robert Polanco; Dasac, Edgar Félix; School Infrastructure, Roberto Herrera; Indrhi, Olmedo Caba; Superáte, Mayra Jiménez, among others.