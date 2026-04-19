The director of Indomet reiterates that the rains will persist for the rest of the week

The director of the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), Gloria Ceballos, reaffirmed this Thursday that the forecast for a rainy week remains unchanged. She indicated that, after a brief decrease in rainfall intensity between Tuesday and Wednesday, activity will resume as predicted.

Ceballos explained that the combination of high humidity and warm southeast winds continues to draw cloud cover from the sea, which will bring back downpours this afternoon and evening.

He specified that these conditions are part of the announced weather pattern , which will extend through Friday and persist, though with less intensity, on Saturday and Sunday.

Affected areas and alert levels

The renewed rainfall will be felt most intensely in the eastern, central, and northern regions, as well as in the border area.

Yellow alert : Santo Domingo, National District, San José de Ocoa, Santiago Rodríguez, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Monseñor Nouel, La Altagracia, San Cristóbal, La Romana, El Seibo, Hato Mayor and La Vega.

Green alert: María Trinidad Sánchez, Monte Plata, Duarte (especially the Lower Yuna), Hermanas Mirabal, Samaná, Espaillat, Sánchez Ramírez, Valverde, Montecristi, San Juan, Independencia, and Elías Piña.

Call for prevention

The director of the COE, Juan Manuel Méndez, reiterated the call to the population not to let their guard down, as the rains could continue throughout the weekend.