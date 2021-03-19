The Economist says real growth could reach 5.3% by 2021

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican economy is ready for the country to be the one with the fastest recovery in the entire region from the recession induced by the pandemic and it is expected that after a contraction of the Gross Domestic Product of 6.6% In 2020, real growth reaches 5.3% by 2021.

This is affirmed by the English magazine The Economist, which is responsible for addressing current affairs in international relations and the economy from a global framework.

It noted as as positive aspects that affect the recovery process the moderation of spending, the projection of a low level of inflation and the confidence that the economic policy implemented by the Government of President Luis Abinader instills on investors.

“Real GDP growth will average 4.5% annually between 2022 and 2025, while private consumption, investment and the demand for Dominican products and services by the United States gain ground,” it adds in the report for March