Abinader highlights the dynamism of tourism as a permanent source of job creation

“THE SECTOR IS EMPLOYMENT; IT IS THAT SMALL AND MEDIUM MERCHANTS CAN EARN A LIVING”

He indicated that the tourism industry is the one that has suffered the most in this crisis.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, guaranteed that the Government he presides over would decisively support tourism as a fundamental basis for economic development and as a permanent source of job creation.

“Tourism is employment, from which small and medium merchants throughout the country can earn a decent living. There is a relationship of 1.5 direct jobs for each room and more than three indirect jobs for each direct job, and it is the sector that has suffered the most in this crisis, ”he said.

Abinader highlighted that with the essential infrastructure works, they seek to directly impact the lives of each of the communities with tourism potential in the Dominican Republic.

The president referred to these terms in the opening ceremony of the reconstruction and beautification of 900 meters of the main avenue “Bulevar Turístico de la Salud” and the construction of the pedestrian street of Playa Caleta, in La Romana.