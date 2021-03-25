Ocean Bay announces luxury resort in Punta Cana

Press Release

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ocean Bay, a new luxury destination in the Caribbean that has claimed the final undeveloped property along Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, today announced the release of its premier, oceanfront section of private residences and penthouses. Each of the three-bedroom beachfront residences in this new release have sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea. All are appointed with the finest European finishes that grace bright, open living spaces. Only a dozen of the 40 total residences are penthouses that offer a rooftop terrace gathering space with private plunge pool, outdoor kitchen and 180-degree ocean views as far as the eye can see. Outside the Residences themselves, Ocean Bay will offer a wealth of first-class amenities including a private Residents’ Club for owners. Ocean Bay’s beachfront residences and penthouses are priced from $800,000 to $1.2 million USD.

The last remaining undeveloped oceanfront property on Punta Cana’s famed Bávaro Beach is now OceanBay Luxury Residences.

Ocean Bay Luxury Beach Residences & Penthouses are located on Punta Cana’s famed Bávaro Beach, overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Ocean Bay features world-class amenities and restaurants including a private Residents’ Club with oceanside pool and dining reserved exclusively for Private Residence owners.

Ocean Bay broke ground in spring of 2020 and is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. The project is being developed by Noval Properties, one of the leading real estate development groups and most trusted engineering and construction firms in the Dominican Republic. Noval Properties will also offer a complete worry-free, maintenance-free property management service for all owners which includes property rental through the resort when the owner is not enjoying the residence themselves.

The rarity of undeveloped oceanfront property and new construction on Bavaro Beach coupled with the pent-up demand for travel and second home ownership in the Dominican Republic has dictated an unconventional decision to break ground amid a worldwide pandemic. Noval leadership is confident in their decision to move forward with the project and their certainty is bolstered by the support of the Dominican Republic government which has issued an assurance to all tourists that it will cover costs associated with testing positive for Covid-19 while in the country, mitigating much of the hesitancy visitors feel about international travel.

“We are excited to announce this new release of premier oceanfront residences and penthouses that will become the crown jewel of Punta Cana. The Dominican Republic’s tourism has held strong throughout the Covid-19 setbacks and we are seeing a resurgence of travel to our country, especially the Punta Cana area and Bavaro Beach. Interest in owning a second or third residence in the Caribbean is also growing exponentially now that most professionals have found an ease and freedom in the efficiency of working remotely. The timing could not be better to introduce Ocean Bay Luxury Beach Residences,” says Barbara Warren, Director of International Development for Noval Properties.