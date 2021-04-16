Utility to help highland town manage its natural resources

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Utility (EGEHID) and the Jarabacoa Support Council on Fri. signed a cooperation agreement.

The Jarabacoa Support Council “undertakes to carry out an awareness campaign on natural resources, on the management and improvement of the basin where the water is produced, as well as the support and well-being of its municipalities.”

This agreement was signed by Rafael Salazar, administrator of EGEHID, and by businessman José Tejeda, president of the Jarabacoa Support Council.

According to Salazar the agreement implies a “great commitment” and the municipal and provincial authorities must follow up and support the work.