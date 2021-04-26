Dominican roads boast 23 brands of electric vehicles

Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic there are more than 23 brands of electric vehicles, a sector that is growing “exponentially” in the country.

“As of today we have around 2,300 electric cars throughout the Dominican Republic. Today you can find electric vehicles anywhere you travel,” said electric vehicle specialist Charles Sánchez, who added that the number of electric motorcycles is around 3,000 units in the country.

He said Tesla is the world pioneer and has broken “all mobility paradigms,” leading traditional manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, among others, to start focusing on their electric segment.