Dominican Republic, Haiti ratchet river reroute talks a notch

Santo Domingo.- The governments of the Dominican Republic and Haiti suspended the meeting scheduled for today Tuesday, in which they planned to discuss the conflict over the construction of an irrigation canal in Haitian territory to extract water from the Massacre River (northwest).

Dajabón governor, Rosalba Peña told Diario Libre last night that the meeting to address the issue of the construction of that water system in the area of the Massacre River will no longer be held because Haiti Foreign Minister, Claude Joseph and Dominican counterpart, Roberto Alvarez, assumed the talks.

“Now we have to wait for the agreement reached by both foreign ministers, who have already made a first contact in Santo Domingo,” said the official.