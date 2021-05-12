Dominican Gov. scrambles to avert tax hikes

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government is making efforts to achieve income levels to surmount the crisis without taking measures that force it to go through Congress.

This Tuesday the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, Ignacio Paliza, points out that government technicians are analyzing whether it is advisable to carry out a tax reform, an mandate that is contained in the National Development Strategy and that was reactivated by President Luis Abinader in October, but of which so far there are no signs of progress.

“(The tax reform) is an issue that government technicians, when the time comes, if it actually comes, will have to establish a position and make known the vision on this issue.”