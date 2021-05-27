Dominican Deputies approve US$300M loan to fight pandemic

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies approved a new loan for 300 million dollars, to finance a program to support the emergency generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract, signed on March 16, 2021 between the country and the Andean Development Corporation (CAF), was hastily debated by the Chamber of Deputies, to the point that there were complaints from the opposition about how it was approved.

Due to the Chamber of Deputies’ session being held in the National Assembly hall, the vote was manual and the president of this body, Alfredo Pacheco, carried out an abbreviated method to revalidate the approval.