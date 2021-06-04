Dominican authorities bar passengers from South Africa, India

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) issued a new resolution which maintains the presentation of PCR and antigen tests for passengers arriving in the country from South Africa, and includes India, due to the outbreak of new variants of the SARS-COV-2.

“Passengers from South Africa and India, must present negative test, taken no more than 72 hours before arrival,” says the resolution.

Agency president José E. Marte Piantini, said the measure also applies to all passengers from South Africa and India arriving in the Dominican Republic from a third country. This measure does not apply to passengers in transit or minors.