Dominican Gov. announces aggregate principal amount of tenders received
Press Release
Santo Domingo /PRNewswire/ — The Dominican Republic (the “Republic”) announced today the aggregate principal amount of each series of outstanding DOP-denominated, Dominican law-governed notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Existing Local Notes” and each, a “series” of Existing Local Notes), including Existing Local Notes in the form of Global Depositary Notes (the “Existing GDNs” and, together with the Existing Local Notes, the “Existing Notes” and each, a “series” of Existing GDNs or Existing Notes, as applicable), issued by Citibank, N.A., as GDN Depositary (the “GDN Depositary”) that have been validly tendered pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) the Existing Notes from each holder or beneficial owner (each, a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer document dated May 26, 2021 (the “Offer Document”).
The Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 7, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes tendered was DOP92,426,400,000. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.
Title of Existing Notes
ISIN / CUSIP
Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered (1)
Percentage of
Aggregate Principal
Amount Tendered (2)
Purchase Price (3)
16.950% DOP-Denominated Notes
due February 2022
DO1005241125 / N/A
DOP6,927,300,000
57.73%
DOP1,082.44
GDNs representing 16.950% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2022(4)
144A: US25714PBN78 / 25714PBN7
Reg S: US25714PBP27 / 25714PBP2
10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2022
DO1005204719 / N/A
DOP7,294,500,000
54.03%
DOP1,042.08
GDNs representing 10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2022(4)
144A: US25714WAE30 / 25714WAE3
Reg S: XS1203837528 / N/A
14.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2023
DO1005250928 / N/A
DOP6,558,600,000
67.98%
DOP1,127.94
GDNs representing14.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2023(4)
144A: US25714PBW77 / 25714PBW7
Reg S: XS0900687681 / N/A
10.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due April 2023
DO1005205914 / N/A
DOP8,666,300,000
27.19%
DOP1,079.48
GDNs representing 10.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due April 2023(4)
144A: US25714WBB81 / 144A: 25714WBB8
Reg S: XS1597325098 / N/A
10.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2024
DO1005206623 / N/A
DOP2,975,700,000
27.30%
DOP1,088.64
GDNs representing 10.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2024(3)
144A: US25714WBF95 / 25714WBF9
Reg S: XS1936097911 / N/A
11.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due May 2024
DO1005204214 / N/A
DOP5,729,000,000
27.79%
DOP1,133.86
GDNs representing 11.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due May 2024(4)
144A: US25714PCM86 / 25714PCM8
Reg S: XS1084826483 / N/A
10.875% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2026
DO1005205112 / N/A
DOP10,761,900,000
53.81%
DOP1,169.87
GDNs representing 10.875% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2026(4)
144A: US25714PDK12 / 25714PDK1
Reg S: XS1355504181 / N/A
10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2026
DO1005205013 / N/A
DOP4,763,600,000
39.70%
DOP1,132.45
GDNs representing 10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2026(4)
144A: US25714WAF05 / 25714WAF0
Reg S: XS1243876551 / N/A
11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due November 2026
DO1005205310 / N/A
DOP12,242,400,000
61.21%
DOP1,182.63
GDNs representing 11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due November 2026(4)
144A: US25714WAG87 / 25714WAG8
Reg S: XS1410454406 / N/A
11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due December 2026
DO1005205419 / N/A
DOP8,837,800,000
55.24%
DOP1,176.84
GDNs representing 11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due December 2026(4)
144A: US25714WAL72 / 25714WAL7
Reg S: XS1433115893 / N/A
11.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2027
DO1005205617 / N/A
DOP17,669,300,000
63.78%
DOP1,184.23