Dominican Gov. announces aggregate principal amount of tenders received

Santo Domingo /PRNewswire/ — The Dominican Republic (the “Republic”) announced today the aggregate principal amount of each series of outstanding DOP-denominated, Dominican law-governed notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Existing Local Notes” and each, a “series” of Existing Local Notes), including Existing Local Notes in the form of Global Depositary Notes (the “Existing GDNs” and, together with the Existing Local Notes, the “Existing Notes” and each, a “series” of Existing GDNs or Existing Notes, as applicable), issued by Citibank, N.A., as GDN Depositary (the “GDN Depositary”) that have been validly tendered pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) the Existing Notes from each holder or beneficial owner (each, a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer document dated May 26, 2021 (the “Offer Document”).

The Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on June 7, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes tendered was DOP92,426,400,000. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

Title of Existing Notes

ISIN / CUSIP

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered (1)

Percentage of

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered (2)

Purchase Price (3)

16.950% DOP-Denominated Notes

due February 2022

DO1005241125 / N/A

DOP6,927,300,000

57.73%

DOP1,082.44

GDNs representing 16.950% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2022(4)

144A: US25714PBN78 / 25714PBN7

Reg S: US25714PBP27 / 25714PBP2

10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2022

DO1005204719 / N/A

DOP7,294,500,000

54.03%

DOP1,042.08

GDNs representing 10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2022(4)

144A: US25714WAE30 / 25714WAE3

Reg S: XS1203837528 / N/A

14.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2023

DO1005250928 / N/A

DOP6,558,600,000

67.98%

DOP1,127.94

GDNs representing14.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2023(4)

144A: US25714PBW77 / 25714PBW7

Reg S: XS0900687681 / N/A

10.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due April 2023

DO1005205914 / N/A

DOP8,666,300,000

27.19%

DOP1,079.48

GDNs representing 10.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due April 2023(4)

144A: US25714WBB81 / 144A: 25714WBB8

Reg S: XS1597325098 / N/A

10.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2024

DO1005206623 / N/A

DOP2,975,700,000

27.30%

DOP1,088.64

GDNs representing 10.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2024(3)

144A: US25714WBF95 / 25714WBF9

Reg S: XS1936097911 / N/A

11.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due May 2024

DO1005204214 / N/A

DOP5,729,000,000

27.79%

DOP1,133.86

GDNs representing 11.500% DOP-Denominated Notes due May 2024(4)

144A: US25714PCM86 / 25714PCM8

Reg S: XS1084826483 / N/A

10.875% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2026

DO1005205112 / N/A

DOP10,761,900,000

53.81%

DOP1,169.87

GDNs representing 10.875% DOP-Denominated Notes due January 2026(4)

144A: US25714PDK12 / 25714PDK1

Reg S: XS1355504181 / N/A

10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2026

DO1005205013 / N/A

DOP4,763,600,000

39.70%

DOP1,132.45

GDNs representing 10.375% DOP-Denominated Notes due March 2026(4)

144A: US25714WAF05 / 25714WAF0

Reg S: XS1243876551 / N/A

11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due November 2026

DO1005205310 / N/A

DOP12,242,400,000

61.21%

DOP1,182.63

GDNs representing 11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due November 2026(4)

144A: US25714WAG87 / 25714WAG8

Reg S: XS1410454406 / N/A

11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due December 2026

DO1005205419 / N/A

DOP8,837,800,000

55.24%

DOP1,176.84

GDNs representing 11.000% DOP-Denominated Notes due December 2026(4)

144A: US25714WAL72 / 25714WAL7

Reg S: XS1433115893 / N/A

11.250% DOP-Denominated Notes due February 2027

DO1005205617 / N/A

DOP17,669,300,000

63.78%

DOP1,184.23