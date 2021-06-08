Ex Dominican AG says Odebrecht defendants are out to kill him

Santo Domingo.- Former Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez on Tue. said in a letter to President Luis Abinader that he felt threatened by businessman Ángel Rondón and former Public Works Minister, Víctor Díaz Rúa, both accused in the Odebrecht US$92 million bribery case.

In the letter to the head of state, he specified that the repeated threats by Rondón endanger his life and that of his family, because he publicly expressed his desire to assassinate him.

“Precisely as Head of State, I bring to your attention the serious situation that threatens my own life and that of my family, since on May 26 of this year, the citizen Ángel Rondón, accused in the Odebrecht case, expressed in a public, clear and open way during the Acento TV program, his desire to assassinate me, only limiting the execution of the act to not having a criminal instinct,” said Rodríguez.

The other threat that instils fear on the former prosecutor is that of Díaz Rúa, who has stated his desire of physically attacking him “at any time.”