Beekeepers are struck by the death of bees in Azua and Baní

Santo Domingo, DR.

In the Department of Plant Health, they affirm that they visited Azua and Baní, and the beekeepers did not heed the recommendations of the region. The department determined that the bees died from the effect of fumigations from a nearby agricultural plantation, and that’s why the waste was reaching them.

A year ago, a work plan was drawn up and discussed at a meeting in the Estebanía community, Azua, “but they have not done anything,” reported Eric Montilla, Director of Communications for the Azua Ministry of Agriculture, at 9:00 a.m. am, who indicated that this week there would be a meeting with the beekeepers association.

The meeting in Azua will be at the Agriculture office at 9:00 in the morning, with the beekeepers, Montilla told Listín Diario.

Complaint

A recent publication reports that the head of the Beekeeping department of the Livestock Directorate, Nira Castillo, said that in 2020 and so far in 2021 they had received more cases of complaints from beekeepers about the poisoning of their bees.

The information was offered in El Sol de la Mañana, from RCC Media, in light of the complaint made by Ámbar Miel (Amber Honey) of thousands of bees poisoned by toxins in Baní and Azua.