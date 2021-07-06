Leading cement-maker says new product lowers C02 emission

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – July 1, 2021. CEMEX Dominicana launched its strategy to reduce CO2 emissions, within the framework of its commitment to help mitigate climate change, by present to the Dominican market Vertua Titan Cement for General Use.

The country’s largest cement-maker said that as of this month of July 2021, the bag of its Titan Cement for General Use will have the Vertua distinctive that represents the reduction of CO2 emissions, its commitment to sustainable construction and to the goals set against climate change.

“We are reducing CO2 emissions while preserving the same technical properties, resistance, quality and durability in the Titanium Cement for General Use with the same CEMEX quality standards,” said José Antonio Cabrera, General Director of the Dominican Republic Cluster, Puerto Rico and Haiti.