Dominican-Haiti air transport grows, despite restrictions

Santo Domingo.- Air transport between the Dominican and the Haitian capitals, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the political and social instability in Haiti, took off well in the first five months this year, and It was one of the few routes that achieved positive figures in this period compared to 2019.

The movement of passengers on the Puerto Príncipe-El Higüero route grew by 42.7% between January and May 2021 and the same date in 2019, prior to the impact of the virus, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

In the first five months this year, the different air lines that operate said route transported 16,781 people, an increase of 5,025 passengers more than the same period of 2019 when the number was 11,756.

However, the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on July 7 led the Dominican authorities to suspend flights between the two countries, mainly affecting Dominican companies engaged in air transport.