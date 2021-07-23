Natural gas ship marks a milestone in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- AES Corporation marked a new chapter in the availability of sustainable and reliable energy in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, with the delivery of the first shipment of green, carbon-neutral natural gas received in the region.

This solution, which is part of AES ‘greener reliability product line, will allow the company’s customers to acquire credits in the carbon market that will allow them to use a fuel that has fully offset their carbon footprint, thus achieving a significant progress towards its sustainability commitments.

The ship arrived in the Dominican Republic from the United States at 6am Thursday, docking at the natural gas terminal of the AES Andrés energy complex and for the occasion a meeting was held where company executives and government officials attended.