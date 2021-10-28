Higher light bill as of Nov.

Santo Domingo.- Starting next month, the Government will begin to reveal the subsidy to the electricity sector and this will translate into a gradual increase in the rate for users, officials from the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE) reported Thursday morning.

“This is part of a readjustment of the rate that will cover from November 2021 to December 2026.”

This measure is part of the Implementation Plan of the New Tariff Regime included in the electricity pact, the authorities said