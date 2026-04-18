Avi Neumann, a pillar of the Jewish community in Sosúa, has passed away.

Sosúa, Puerto Plata — Avi Neumann was a renowned spiritual guide, a cantor at the Sosúa synagogue, and a guardian of the historical memory of the Jewish community in that area.

Avital Ben-David Neumann, known as Avi Neumann, father of former congresswoman and former mayor Ilana Neumann, died in Sosúa, Puerto Plata.

Avi Neumann was a renowned spiritual guide, a cantor at the Sosúa synagogue, and a guardian of the historical memory of the Jewish community in that area.

The son of a Holocaust survivor, he dedicated his life to preserving the traditions, faith, and identity of the Jewish community that settled in Puerto Plata in the 1940s.

He is the husband of Nieves Hernández, former provincial governor of Puerto Plata, and father of Amir José, Orly, and Ilana Neumann Hernández.

The community of Sosúa pays tribute to one of the exemplary figures of the Jewish community.